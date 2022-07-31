Govt will extend support to tenant farmers, says Ambati

Guntur: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said the government has sent the detailed project report (DPR) relating to Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme to the Union Ministry of Environment for clearance.

He said after getting its nod, the government will start the project works. He addressed the ZP general body meeting here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said they were waiting for sanction of funds for land acquisition for Guntur Channel extension works. He assured that the government will extend helping hand to the tenant farmers and take steps to issue crop cultivator rights cards (CCRCs).

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna directed the officials to prepare DPR for strengthening the Krishna river bund from Kanakadurga Varadhi to Repalle immediately and instructed the officials to take up desilting works in irrigation canals.

Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini said that the government has taken steps to introduce the family doctor system from August 15 in the State. She said the doctors will visit houses and render medical services. Replying to a question, she said the government has taken steps to fill the vacant posts in the medical and health department and improve infrastructure in the PHCs for performing deliveries and to reduce load on the GGH in Guntur city. ZP chairperson Henry Christina presided over the meeting.

District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, MLCs Lella Appi Reddy, Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, K S Lakshmana Rao, MLA Kilaru Rosaiah, Palnadu district joint collector Syam Prasad and Bapatla district joint collector Srinivas were among those participated.