Govt will procure tomatoes from farmers: Atchanna

Srikakulam: The state government will procure tomatoes from farmers through the marketing department at Rythu Bazars and make arrangements for the same, said minister for agriculture and marketing K Atchannaidu.

While receiving grievances from the people at the NTR Bhavan in Kotabommali on Friday, the minister said that the government was committed to provide a reasonable price for tomatoes. He said that he had discussed tomato procurement issue with the several state, zonal and district level officers across the state to get their feedback and to act upon the same to avoid further consequences.

To overcome market fluctuations regarding tomato price and provide reasonable revenue to the farmers, the government decided to procure tomatoes from farmers directly at Rythu Bazars, Atchannaidu explained.

Expressing concern over woes of tomato farmers, the minister said the government was planning to solve the issue permanently.