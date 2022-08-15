Govts cannot survive only with welfare schemes: Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will launch a Bus Yatra from Tirupati on October 5 to strengthen the party and gear up the cadre for 2024 elections.

He would cover the entire State during the Yatra. At the same time the Jana Sena Party seems to be giving priority for the social media to publicise the party's efforts to serve people. As part of this move, Pawan addressed Jana Sena Party's IT wing State-wide meeting at the party office in Mangalagiri on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the Jana Sena chief said that he was more concerned about the future of younger generations. He said that the Jana Sena Party has been making efforts to safeguard the future of youth.

He said that the governments cannot survive only with welfare schemes and it will lead to collapse of the economic system. Citing the example of Sri Lanka, Pawan said that the State government should not bring such a situation in AP. He said that panchayats should be given powers and sufficient funds. He said 33 per cent reservation should be provided to women in legislative bodies.

Stating that coming 2024 elections hold a key role, Pawan said that if Jana Sena comes to power, IT sector will be developed to provide employment to youth in the State. He said government should encourage IT app developers by extending financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh. He said the government should allot buildings to set up IT offices with nominal rent or free of cost to facilitate progress of the State. Pawan said that people should elect good leaders to protect the interests of younger generations.

He said people should think about the future of their children before electing leaders in the coming elections. He said Jana Sena information technology volunteers should try to bring awareness among people through social media.

He said the government should encourage those who excel in different fields. He said votes should not be purchased during elections.