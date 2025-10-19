  • Menu
GST 2.0 is boon to poor & middle classes: Anam

Nellore: Describing GST 2.0, being implemented by Central and State governments as a boon, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said, such initiative is more beneficial to all sections, especially poor and middle classes.

He inaugurated a rally on GST 2.0 in Atmakur town on Saturday. Later, speaking at an awareness programme at bus stand center, he said due to the newly implemented GST 2.0, prices of various goods like essential commodities, medicines, tractors and other instruments have drastically came down from 18 % to 5%.

Anam appealed to leaders of all political parties and intellectuals to bring awareness over GST 2.0 reforms among people to increase purchases.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for their initiative in implementing GST 2.0. Later, the Minister has visited scooter and tractor showrooms in Atmakur town and enquired showroom owners over the increase of sales.

Atmakur Municipal Chairperson Venkataramanamma, Commissioner Ganga Prasad, RDO Pavani and others were present.

