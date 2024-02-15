Gudivada Amarnath inaugurates AP MSME One Website

AP State Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath inaugurated eight projects related to AP MSME Corporations and launched the AP MSME One website during a virtual ceremony held at the Velagapudi State Secretariat. He emphasized that the government is committed to providing support to entrepreneurs setting up industries in Andhra Pradesh.

The state has been ranked first in ease of doing business in the country for three years. Amarnath highlighted that Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore, and Bangalore-Hyderabad industrial corridors are being established in AP. The coastal region of the state is conducive for industrial development, and the government is investing Rs. 20,000 crores to construct four major ports and establish 10 fishing harbors.





The government has prioritized the promotion of MSMEs to generate employment opportunities for local youth, and 2.5 lakh MSME units have been set up in the state in the last four years. Amarnath also mentioned plans to establish 50 industrial clusters in 26 districts to create more job opportunities. The virtual ceremony included the laying of the foundation stone and inauguration of various companies that will be established with a total investment of Rs. 4,178 crores.