Guntur: 10.3 lakh youth enrolled as new voters in State

Guntur : Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena urged the voters to cast their votes on May 13. He said because of the steps taken by the Election Commission, 10.3 lakh youth were enrolled as new voters in the State.

He addressed an awareness meeting conducted for the first time voters at the NTR Municipal Corporation Stadium in Guntur city on Saturday. NGO ‘Let's Vote’ and Guntur district administration jointly conducted the meeting.



Speaking on the occasion, Mukesh Kumar Meena said voting is everyone’s duty and it is their responsibility. Voters can elect the right candidates in the polls as it would pave the way for development.

“Youth is a ray of hope for the future of the country. Future of the country depends on their shoulders. Vote is a tool to express their opinion. Election Commission has been encouraging the youth to exercise their franchise,” the CEO said.

He appreciated the Guntur district administration for enrolling large number of youth as new voters and urged the first time voters to exercise their franchise on May 13. With the involvement of first time voters, the polling festival will be successful, he said.

Meena pointed out that the earlier elections indicated that the voting percentage was less in Vijayawada, Guntur, Vizag, Tirupati, Nellore and Kurnool city. This is the reason they were conducting awareness programmes to increase the polling percentage.



Earlier, the CEO along with the District Collector and Guntur Lok Sabha constituency returning officer M Venugopal Reddy, Joint Collector and Mangalagiri Assembly constituency returning officer G Rajakumari, Guntur district SP Tushar Dudi, GMC Commissioner and Guntur East Assembly constituency returning officer Keerthi Chekuri, Tenali sub-collector and Tenali Assembly constituency returning officer Prakhar Jain and Let's Vote (NGO) national convener K Subba Rangaiah flagged off a rally to create awareness on the significance of vote.

The rally which started at the NTR Municipal Corporation Stadium passed through Lakshmipuram, Koritepadu, ITC Welcome Hotel and reached the NTR Municipal Corporation Stadium.