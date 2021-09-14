Guntur: Achieve targets of welfare schemes, MP Galla Jayadev tells officials

Guntur: MP and District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee chairman Galla Jayadev directed the officials to prepare plans to achieve targets of welfare scheme and development works being implemented with the cooperation of Centre and State government.

He addressed the DISHA meeting held here on Tuesday. He reviewed implementation of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana, MNREGS, National Rural Drinking Water programme, National Social Assistance programme and gave suggestions to the officials.

He stressed on the need to provide employment to more workers under MNREGS and directed the officials to identify the works.

Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy said that there is a need to keep district in the first place in implementing the welfare and development works. MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy said that the MLA should be involved in identifying the development works to be taken up in the urban and rural areas.

Joint Collector G Rajakumari assured that she will take suggestions given by the MPs, MLAs into consideration and see that district will be benefitted. MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalau, MLAs Kilari Rosaiah, Mustafa were present.