- 17 arrested, 46 kg ganja seized
- IRCTC’s Jyotirlinga Bharat Gaurav train Divya Dakshin Yatra to chug from Sec’bad
- Certificate verification for DEECET-2024 from Aug 1-6
- Telangana Govt to constitute sub-committee on ration cards
- Education dept fails to propagate Subhdin Bhojan
- Hyderabad: Pigeons damage 135-yr-old iconic Charminar clock
- Guntur: Basketball competitions launched
- Justice Lokur to head PPA probe commission
- Godavari flood level decreases
- Hyderabad: Ravaged by rains, RK Puram ROB yet to become a reality
District collector S Nagalakshmi along with the MLA B Ramanjaneyulu inaugurated AP and Telangana ICSE, ISC school girls’ basketball competitions held at Loyola Public School here on Tuesday.
Guntur: District collector S Nagalakshmi along with the MLA B Ramanjaneyulu inaugurated AP and Telangana ICSE, ISC school girls’ basketball competitions held at Loyola Public School here on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, collector suggested children participate in the sports from the school days and added she likes basketball and watches international basketball competitions conducted by the NBA.
Participating in sports competitions will increase efficiency, skill and thinking power of the students, she says.
MLA Ramanjaneyulu said that participating in the basketball competitions is an opportunity for the students to prove their skills and talent and urged the students to work hard and get name and fame to their parents.
School principal P Anthony and Little Flower Convent principal Sister Saveri were also present.