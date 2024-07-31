Guntur: Basketball competitions launched

Guntur: District collector S Nagalakshmi along with the MLA B Ramanjaneyulu inaugurated AP and Telangana ICSE, ISC school girls’ basketball competitions held at Loyola Public School here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector suggested children participate in the sports from the school days and added she likes basketball and watches international basketball competitions conducted by the NBA.

Participating in sports competitions will increase efficiency, skill and thinking power of the students, she says.

MLA Ramanjaneyulu said that participating in the basketball competitions is an opportunity for the students to prove their skills and talent and urged the students to work hard and get name and fame to their parents.

School principal P Anthony and Little Flower Convent principal Sister Saveri were also present.