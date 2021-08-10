Guntur: BJP SC Morcha leaders staged protest to Release funds for tribal schemes

Guntur: BJP SC Morcha leaders on Monday staged protest in front of SC Cell state office at Tadepalli demanding that the government to release funds to implement SC, ST sub-plan and other schemes.

BJP SC Morcha state president Gudise Devanand, national executive member Boddu Naga Lakshmi and other leaders on Monday protested in front of SC Corporation State office at Tadepalli. They staged dharna and raised slogans against the state government.

Addressing the protesters, Gudise Devanand demanded the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to release funds to the SC Corporation for implementing the welfare schemes to the poor SCs.. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to keep promises made at the time of elections, in spite of SC, ST MLAs not responding.

He alleged that the State government diverted the NFDC funds to other accounts and demanded to revive Ambedkar Overseas Education Scheme and other schemes which were cancelled. Later, police arrested Devanand and Naga Lakshmi and shifted them to Tadepalli police station.

BJP State vice-president Ravela Kishore Babu met Gudise Devanand,Boddu Naga Lakshmi at Tadepalli PS and consoled them.

BJP SC Morcha leaders Konaseema Zonal Incharge Mekala Lakshman, Guntur Parliament SC Morcha president Garikapudi Bujji Babu, SC Morcha State secretary Ittadi Kiran,Brahmmaiah, Chandrasekhar were among those participated in the protest.