Guntur: BJP will send sand mafia to jail, promises Sunil Deodhar

Guntur: BJP national secretary and party State co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar warned that if BJP comes to power in the State, it will send mafias of sand, PDS rice, land, liquor and mining to jail. He inaugurated a free medical camp at Eluru Bazaar in Guntur city on Sunday in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birth anniversary celebrations.

Speaking on this occasion, Sunil criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu labelled the Central schemes as State government schemes for gaining political mileage.

Questioning CM Jagan as to what Jinnah did for India, he demanded the YSRCP government to change the name of Jinnah Tower in Guntur city immediately. He urged the party leaders and activists to conduct campaign about the welfare schemes being introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

Earlier, he garlanded the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and paid tributes to them on their birth anniversaries.

BJP Traders Cell State convener Thota Rama Krishna and district convener Malisetty Pavan conducted the medical camp. Dr Chandu Ajay Kumar, Dr Kalaganti Nagarjuna, conducted medical tests and distributed free medicines to the needy.

BJP State secretary Maganti Sudhakar Yadav, State official spokesman Chandu Sambasiva Rao, party leader Ammisetty Anjaneyulu and others participated in the programme.