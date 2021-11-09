Guntur: Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati orders arrangements for Karthika Pournami at Suryalanka Beach

Guntur: Deputy Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly Kona Raghupati has directed the officials to make all the necessary arrangements at Suryalanka Beach for the convenience of devotees visiting to take holy dip in the sea on the occasion of auspicious Karhika Masam.

He along with Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, Tenali Sub-Collector Nidhi Meena, Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni addressed a meeting at municipality conference hall in Bapatla town on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said every year 1.5-lakh devotees take holy dip at Suryalanka Beach. This number may increase this year, he said and instructed the officials of Revenue, Police, Fire, Fisheries, Irrigation, Panchayat Raj and Medical departments to make necessary arrangements for the convenience of devotees.

Joint collector AS Dinesh Kumar directed the officials to send department wise daily reports on arrangements.

Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni said that they will take steps to solve traffic and parking problem. He instructed the police officials to step up vigilance at Suryalanka Beach to check untoward incidents.