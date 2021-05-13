Guntur: E-pass mandatory for entry into Telangana

Guntur: The pandemic has made interaction with people of the neigbouring States to such a point that it seems they are dealing with foreign countries and need proper papers like visa and passports to enter the respective State of the same country.

In the backdrop of the influx of Covid patients from other States, particularly Andhra Pradesh, for better treatment in hospitals, the Telanga government has declared that only those who have e-pass only those people will be allowed to enter the State.

Since many Covid-19 patients are going to Telagana for better medical treatment Guntur rural police officials has informed that the patient going to the neighbouring State for treatment, should have bed confirmation letter from the concerned hospital, patient vehicle no:, and his details should be submitted in the State control room for e-pass. The police officials informed that only the patient will get e-pass for entry into the State from the AP and added those who have valid e-pass will be allowed to be admit in the hospitals. They urged that only those who have valid e-pass can go to Telangana to avoid inconvenience.

Similarly, those who want to come to AP from neighboring States should have valid e-pass issued by the AP police officials. Meanwhile, the police officials have intensified vehicle checking at the interstate check-post at Pondugula and verifying the e-pass to allow into AP.