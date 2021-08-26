Guntur: Extension benefit under RoDTEP to tobacco sector sought

Guntur: The Indian Tobaccon Association on Thursday sought the Union government to continue extending benefits under RoDTEP to the tobacco sector for expansion of exports.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the association said," On August 6, we had the opportunity to digitally participate in the Prime Minister's interactive session.

We were pleased to learn that the government is focusing on exports, with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry setting a target of a 30% growth in Indian tobacco exports."

"In this regard, we also met with the Commerce Minister and Secretary of the Commerce Ministry, and made our representations and workings through the Tobacco Board. Whereas, tobacco is not included in RoDTEP benefits, despite several appeals," they said.

The extension of benefit under RoDTEP to the tobacco sector is eminently aligned to the objectives of the Foreign Trade Policy and also to have a level playing field to our products in the international market - export incentive will boost the Forex and income generation to farmers, the press note added.