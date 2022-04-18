Guntur: Falling chilli prices worry farmers

Guntur: Red chilli farmers, who are already in distress due to crop damage caused by rains and pest attack, are now facing another problem. The chilli prices are falling drastically for the past few days. The farmers are alleging that the traders have formed as syndicate and been offering lesser price to the farmers. Farmers alleged that traders are not following the price announced by the market yard and offering very less price.

Farmers are worried that they would suffer a loss of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per quintal if they sell in the Guntur chilli yard.

They said that they are in very tight position and neither sell nor keep the stocks in cold storages. They have to pay rent if they keep stock in cold storage. They are not in a position to sell now because the traders are offering low price.

The farmers expected Rs 21,000 to Rs 22,000 per quintal. Whereas the traders are offering between Rs 16,000 and Rs 17,000 only per quintal.

Farmers from Guntur and Prakasam districts are bringing their red chilli stocks to Guntur Mirchi Yard. Guntur Mirchi Yard will be reopened on Monday after a four-day holiday.

A farmer K Tirupathaiah said, "I came from Munuguru, Telangana to Asia's biggest Mirchi Yard in Guntur with a hope of getting better price but the prices are very disappointing." He said traders offered Rs 16,000-17,000 only per quintal. Tirupataiah said the chilli traders have formed into a syndicate and offering lower price and that is the main reason for lesser price and suffering of farmers.

He said because of decreased produce due to impact of unseasonal rains and pest attack, the farmers get only three to four quintals yield per acre. He said that he had expected Rs 21,000 to Rs 22,000 per quintal. But the traders have offered Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000 per quintal. "I have suffered heavy loss due to falling of price," he lamented.

Another farmer P Sivaiah said, "Traders have offered Rs 13,000-14, 000 per quintal for quality red chillis. The value of chilli is not less than Rs 17,000 per quintal. The cost of production increased due to rise of the prices of seeds, fertilizers and other expenses. The government so far did not pay input subsidy to the farmers whose chilli crop was damaged due to pest attack."

He demanded that the government pay input subsidy to the farmers immediately. Sivaiah further demanded that the government purchase chilli at Rs 20,000 per quintal and save the farmers from losses.