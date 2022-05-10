Guntur: Gales cause damage to banana, papaya crops

Guntur: Heavy gales followed by rain on Saturday night damaged banana and papaya plantations in Kollipara, Tenali, Mangalagiri and Tadepalli mandals of Guntur district.

According to Horticulture department officials, banana plants have been damaged in over 220 acres. Similarly, papaya plants in six acres, turmeric in four acres and vegetable gardens were also damaged.

Loss incurred due to damage of banana plantations will be more than Rs 1 crore, it is learnt. The officials have to conduct the enumeration to assess the loss caused by the strong gales. The horticulture department officials are collecting the details of the loss due to damage. After that they will take further steps.

The farmers are worried that they have suffered heavy loss due to damage of banana plantations and waiting for financial assistance from the government. The farmers suffered heavy losses due to damage of the crop during last year also.

Horticulture department officials informed that farmers, whose crop damaged more than 33% are eligible to get input subsidy from

the government. After getting final crop damage report, they will take further steps to pay input subsidy to the farmers whose crop was damaged.