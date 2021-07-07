Top
Guntur: GMC warns people over dumping waste on roads

GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha addressing a meeting in Guntur on Tuesday
GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha addressing a meeting in Guntur on Tuesday

Highlights

Garbage will be returned to the housesholds as return gift, says GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha

Guntur: Warning people dumping house waste on roads and side drains, Municipal Commissioner Challa Anuradha said GMC will give the return gifts in the same way. She said the sanitation staff will dump the same garbage in the houses of those who dump the waste on roads.

Addressing a meeting at GMC council hall here on Tuesday, she said that GMC has taken all the steps to protect the health of the people. In spite of it, some of the residents are dumping the garbage on the roads and side drains. She said that they will set up five enforcement teams to identify the residents who dump the garbage on the roads and side drains.

The GMC will set up closed circuit cameras at black spots. She said that the GMC will identify them with the help of CC cameras and dump the garbage at their residences. She said that in spite of Covid-19 second wave, some of the residents are dumping the garbage on the roads and side drains.

She warned that if the traders dump the waste or garbage on roads, the GMC will seize their shops.

