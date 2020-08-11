Guntur: Identify contacts of Covid cases, Collector Samuel Anand Kumar tells officials

Guntur: District collector and GMC special officer I Samuel Anand Kumar directed the officials to identify Covid-19 patients' primary and secondary contacts to check spread of Covid-19 cases.



He conducted a review meeting on Covid-19 cases in the Collectorate in Guntur city on Monday. Speaking on this occasion, he said that positive cases were increasing in the urban areas in the district. More cases were registered in Guntur city. As soon as positive cases reported, identity primary contacts and secondary contacts to check spread of Covid-19 cases, he said and added that 10 primary contacts and 15 secondary contacts should be identified.

He stressed on the need to conduct tests on suspects and high risk category including elders and added that nodal officers should supervise performance of surveillance teams. He felt that due to lack of supervision, contact tracing work is not doing properly. He instructed them to collect details of people above 60 years of age suffering from chronic diseases. He stressed on need to implement containment strategy strictly in the areas like Nallacheruvu, Mutylareddy Nagar, Srinivasaraothota, Velangani Nagar and NGO Colony. He directed the officials to create awareness on Covid-19.

Joint collector AS Dinesh Kumar, DMHO Dr J Yasmin, district revenue officer NVV Satyanarayana were among those participated.