Guntur: Lalitha Superspecialities Hospital takes up awareness campaign

Guntur: Worldwide every year October 29 is observed as 'World Stroke Day' spearheaded by the World Stroke Organisation with ongoing campaigns to raise awareness about key issues in stroke prevention, treatment and recovery said, Dr P Vijaya, Stroke Neurologist, Ankineedu stroke centre, Lalitha Hospital Guntur.

This year the theme is 'Join the Movement' to prevent stroke. One in four will have a stroke in their life time, but being active helps to reduce the stroke risk. That's why we are asking people to join the movement and be a part of the world's biggest dance chain on World Stroke Day Oct 29th.

On the eve of the World Stroke Day, Lalitha Hospital, Guntur is conducting awareness campaign for general public, patients and caregivers in the hospital premises as well as through social media. 1) First is to start dance chain as part of global event. 2) Educating public about risk factors of stroke, encourage use of online app Riskometer to assess individual risk. 3) Free counseling by physician, dietician, rehab team to prevent stroke and to get back normalcy after stroke.

Stroke or brain attack happens when clot blocks the blood supply to the brain or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts causing death or significant disability. A stroke can happen to anyone, at anytime and anywhere. Today stroke is the leading cause of disability worldwide and second leading cause of death, but almost all strokes could be prevented.