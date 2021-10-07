Guntur: Madhava Reddy takes charge as RVEO

Guntur: SV Madhava Reddy on Wednesday took over charge as Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer at RVEO office in Guntur city.

He was posted in the place of Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer P Jashua who was transferred to the police headquarters in Mangalagiri.

SV Madhava Reddy, Group-1, 2010 batch officer hails from Kadapah district. Earlier, he served as a forest range officer for 4years. He also worked as DSP Nirmal, Atmakur and was promoted as additional SP in 2018. He also worked as additional SP Kurnool and ADCP Traffic in Vijayawada city. He served as aide-de-camp (ADC) to Governor in Raj Bhavan. From there he was posted as RVEO,Guntur.