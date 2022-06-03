Guntur: Ministers visit Bible Mission Grounds for plenary

Guntur: TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, Minister for Mines Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and MLC Talasila Raghuram on Thursday visited Bible Mission Grounds at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur district and checked whether the ground is sufficient for conducting YSRCP plenary meeting proposed to be held on July 8 and 9.

They discussed about the arrangements to be made at the venue for conducting the party plenary meeting.

For the first time, the party is conducting plenary and expecting people's representatives, important leaders from all the districts to participate in the meeting.

Bible Mission Grounds at ANU is nearest to the CM's camp office in Guntur district. They felt it is convenient for all the ministers, MLAs and party senior leaders, it is learnt.