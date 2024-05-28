  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Second randomisation of counting staff on June 3

District Collector M Venugopal Reddy addressing a training session for counting staff in Guntur on Monday. Joint Collector G Rajakumari and GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri are also seen.
x

District Collector M Venugopal Reddy addressing a training session for counting staff in Guntur on Monday. Joint Collector G Rajakumari and GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri are also seen.

Highlights

District Collector and District Election Officer M Venugopal Reddy directed the officials to take up the counting of votes as per the Election Commission guidelines.

Guntur: District Collector and District Election Officer M Venugopal Reddy directed the officials to take up the counting of votes as per the Election Commission guidelines.

He addressed the training session conducted to the returning officers, assistant returning officers and nodal officers at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said counting of votes for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency and seven Assembly constituencies coming under Guntur Lok Sabha constituency will be held at various halls at ANU on June 4. He said the officials have already made arrangements for counting of votes and added that for every Assembly constituency and Parliament constituency 14 tables were set up separately.

He further said that a supervisor, counting assistant and micro-observer were appointed for every table. He said they will allot the Assembly constituencies to the counting staff in the second randomisation to be held on June 3. He said the employees entrusted with the responsibility of the counting of the votes must be at ANU on June 4 at 5 am.

District revenue officer Peddi Roja and returning officers were among those who participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X