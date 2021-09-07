Guntur: Shifting of Ganesh idols in garbage tractor sparks row

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Challa Anuradha on Tuesday removed sanitary supervisor Prasanna who had been working on outsourcing system for shifting the idol of Lord Ganesh in the garbage shifting GMC tractor and hurting the sentiments of the devotees.

Without informing the matter to higher officials, he took decision on the sensitive matter and hurt the sentiments of devotees ahead of Vinayaka Chaviti festival.

The commissioner also ordered inquiry into the incident.

According to GMC officials, Lord Ganesh idols were on sale at ID Hospital in the city on the road. The hospital authorities complained that Covid-19 patients come to the hospital for treatment and it is inconvenient for them. They complained to the GMC sanitary supervisor Prasanna and requested him to remove Ganesh Idols from the front of the hospital gate.

Based on the complaint, the overenthusiastic GMC sanitary supervisor Prasanna shifted two idols of Lord Ganesh in the GMC tractor. The devotees expressed ire on GMC.

Jana Sena activists rushed to spot and picked up argument with the sanitary supervisor. They took photographs of Ganesh idols kept in the garbage tractor which went viral on the social media and drew attention of the BJP and other political parties.

The Commissioner assured that the GMC would take steps not to recur such things in future.