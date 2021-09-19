Guntur: Stress on nutritious food

Guntur: AP Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken steps to strengthen Anganwadi Centres.

The National Mahila Commission and AP Mahila Commission jointly conducted a programme in connection with 'Nutrition Month' celebrations at the district jail here on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, she said that there is need to take nutritious food in the backdrop of increase of Covid-19 cases and stressed on need to improve immunity. She enquired on the menu in the district jail and inspected prisoners register in the jail.

She also enquired about problems in the district jail. AP Mahila Commission member R Suez urged the people to take nutritious food and added that if people don't take proper food, they would face health issues.

She pointed out that lack of proper intake of food would cause anaemia among children and pregnant women.

She further said that the Central and State governments were taking up various programmes to address the issue. ICDS CDPOs Krishnaveni, Sridevi, district jail superintendent Hamsa Pal, jailers A Sankar Rao and Ch Kiran were present.