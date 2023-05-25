Guntur: Vidadala Rajini reviews arrangements for CM meet

Guntur: Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, MP Nandigam Suresh, MLC and CM programmes coordinator Talasila Raghuram, district Collector M Venugopal Reddy, Joint Collector G Rajakumari and MLC Lella Appi Reddy on Wednesday visited the layouts developed in R-5 zone at Venkatayapalem and reviewed the arrangements for a public meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on May 26 and house site pattas distribution.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister Rajini instructed the officials to make arrangements in a big way in the backdrop of a large number of beneficiaries from Krishna and Guntur districts participating in the public meeting and make the programme a success.

The leaders inspected parking place for the vehicles and gave suggestions to the officials. They instructed the officials to provide drinking water facilities and stressed on the need to improve sanitation. Assistant Collector Siva Narayana Sarma, Special Deputy Collector Venkata Rami Reddy, trainee collectors Movidi Vani and Sai Sri were present.