Gurumoorthy pitches for IIM for Tiripati

Tirupati: Tirupati MP Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy has urged the Centre to set up an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Tirupati, strengthening the city’s growing reputation as a major higher education hub. In a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the MP said Tirupati already hosts premier institutions such as IIT, IISER and IIIT, and is well placed to add a top-level management institute.

In his representation, Gurumoorthy said establishing an IIM in Tirupati would align with the Union government’s goal of expanding quality higher education across the country and ensuring balanced regional development. He pointed out that an IIM would significantly improve access to quality management education for local students, especially those from rural areas and economically weaker sections.

The MP noted that the presence of a globally recognised institution like an IIM would reduce the need for students to migrate to metro cities for higher studies.

This, he said, would contribute to social and economic development in the region. With Tirupati fast emerging as an education centre, he said the city offers a supportive academic ecosystem and adequate scope for setting up such a national-level institution.

Gurumoorthy requested the Centre to immediately conduct a feasibility study for establishing an IIM in Tirupati.

He also suggested granting it the status of an institution of national importance under the IIM Act, 2017, and designing special admission and scholarship policies to benefit students from rural and backward communities.