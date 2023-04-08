GVL reviews arrangements for Ganga Pushkaralu

Guntur: Rajya Sabha Member GVL Narasimha Rao on Friday reviewed the arrangements for Ganga Pushkaralu to be held from April 22 to May 3 in Varanasi.

He was elected from UP to Rajya Sabha and Varanasi is his nodal district and was appointed as special observer to review arrangements. He along with Varanasi district Collector Rajalingam reviewed the arrangements in Varanasi.

Speaking on this occasion, he said lakhs of devotees from the Telugu States are likely to visit the place. He directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements and provide facilities for the convenience of the devotees.

He went to various ghats at Ganga river and inspected the facilities and gave suggestions to the officials concerned.

Police officials, representatives of various dharma satralu participated in the review meeting. Earlier, he performed puja to Kasi Viswanath.