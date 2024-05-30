GVMC lifeguard foils suicide bid by woman at Jodugullapalem

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) lifeguard stopped a woman who tried to commit suicide at Jodugullapalem and saves her along with her 10-month-old child.

The incident happened on Wednesday at the beach where a 27-year-old woman Durga Bhavani ventured into the sea along with her 10-month-old baby allegedly to end their lives.

Lifeguard B Appalaraju, who was on duty, swung into action and rescued the woman along with her child. He brought them safely to the shore. The alert GVMC lifeguard rescued her as soon as he found the woman’s behaviour was suspicious. Later, the woman and her child were handed over to her family.

According to police, financial problems are said to be the reason behind the step taken by the woman. The family was given counselling. GVMC Additional Commissioner Y Srinivasa Rao lauded the efforts of the lifeguard for saving the lives of the mother and child.

Keeping rising tourists at beach stretches in view, GVMC deployed 42 lifeguards to safeguard the visitors and provide a safe environment to people of the city.