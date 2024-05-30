Live
- Kartikeya looks confident with ‘Bhaje Vaayu Vegam’
- PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin, Singapore Open Super 750 campaign ends
- LinkedIn reveals fastest growing jobs, functions and industries for fresh graduates in India
- ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ has potential to resonate with diverse audience: Anand Deverakonda
- Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till July 6
- Mahindra University Students Bag Top Honours in Global Innovation Challenge
- A romantic melody from Kamal’s ‘Bharateeyudu 2’gets released
- ‘Non Violence’promises a glimpse into 90s Madurai
- New Official State Emblem of Telangana likely to be Unveiled on June 2, BRS protests
- Amazon Impacts over 7.8 million lives through Community Engagement Efforts
Just In
GVMC lifeguard foils suicide bid by woman at Jodugullapalem
GVMC lifeguard saves a woman and her child from alleged suicide attempt at Jodugullapalem in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday
Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) lifeguard stopped a woman who tried to commit suicide at Jodugullapalem and saves her along with her 10-month-old child.
The incident happened on Wednesday at the beach where a 27-year-old woman Durga Bhavani ventured into the sea along with her 10-month-old baby allegedly to end their lives.
Lifeguard B Appalaraju, who was on duty, swung into action and rescued the woman along with her child. He brought them safely to the shore. The alert GVMC lifeguard rescued her as soon as he found the woman’s behaviour was suspicious. Later, the woman and her child were handed over to her family.
According to police, financial problems are said to be the reason behind the step taken by the woman. The family was given counselling. GVMC Additional Commissioner Y Srinivasa Rao lauded the efforts of the lifeguard for saving the lives of the mother and child.
Keeping rising tourists at beach stretches in view, GVMC deployed 42 lifeguards to safeguard the visitors and provide a safe environment to people of the city.