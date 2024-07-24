GVMC new commissioner’s 100-day plan to transform city

Visakhapatnam: A 100-day plan will be prepared for the transformation of the city of Visakhapatnam, mentioned Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner P Sampath Kumar.

Assuming charge as the new commissioner of the GVMC here on Tuesday, he said that he would work according to the aspirations of the people of Visakhapatnam and development of the city. He thanked Chief Minister NChandrababu Naidu for appointing him as the commissioner of the largest municipal corporation in the state and giving him an opportunity.

Sampath Kumar said that he would work in coordination with the public representatives and officials. He recalled that while he was the director of Swachh Andhra Corporation, he visited Visakhapatnam.

The commissioner assured that he would take steps to resolve the legacy waste problem in the city and strive hard to make Visakhapatnam city to get first rank in Swachh Survekshan.

Further, he stated that he will know each and every problem of Visakhapatnam and report them to the government with the help of public representatives. He stressed that he would focus on completing pending projects undertaken by the government.

Further, the new commissioner informed that he would organise grievances for two or three days every month and allocate time to the employees to resolve their issues.