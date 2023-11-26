Had done a lot for Arya Vyshyas, ready for debate, Vellampalli Srinivas

Former minister Vellampalli Srinivas challenged Chandrababu, Pawan and Lokesh saying that he is ready to discuss what he did to Arya Vaishyas and is ready to come to TDP office. Speaking to the media on Sunday, he lamented that some political parties are trying to trouble him under the guise of Arya Vaishya Sanghas.



Chandrababu never gave priority to Arya Vaishyas. After Jagan became CM, he gave many political and nominated positions. He said that the organisers have not given the details to the police on Satyanarayana Vratam. "Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan and BJP are Hindu traitors," said Vellampalli.

He said that BJP did not care if temples were demolished during TDP regime and questioned where Lokesh have guts to give Vijayawada west ticket to Vaishyas.