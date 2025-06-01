Harish Kumar Gupta takes charge as DGP

Vijayawada: Harish Kumar Gupta, the 1992 batch IPS officer assumed charge as the DGP of Andhra Pradesh at the State police headquarters, Mangalagiri on Saturday. He was holding the post of in-charge DGP for the past four months and is the Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement.

He will continue in the office as the DGP for two years. His predecessor DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao had retired from the services in January 2025. Later, Harish Kumar Gupta took charge as in-charge DGP. Police officials visited the DGP office and congratulated the new police boss.

Earlier, he held various positions in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh since the joined the police department in 1992. He worked as the ASP, SP and held other posts in both Telangana and AP.

Harish Kumar earlier had worked as the IGP, Legal, IGP, South Coastal Zone (Guntur Range), DIG, V&E, Joint Police Commissioner, SB, Hyderabad, Joint CP, Administration, Hyderabad, Joint Director, Andhra Pradesh Police Academy, SP Nalgonda, DCP, South Zone, Hyderabad, SP, CID, SP, Krishna, Additional SP, Nalgonda, Addl SP, Karimnagar and held other positions. His educational qualifications are B.SC, LLB and was born on August 2, 1965.

Ever since he assumed charge as in-charge DGP, Harish Kumar Gupta has been taking effective measures to maintain law and order and particularly focusing on curbing ganja smuggling and for protection of women.