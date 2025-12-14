Eshwar Khandre Condoles the Demise of Senior Leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa

New Delhi: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister and National Senior Vice-President of the All India Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, Eshwar B. Khandre, has expressed deep condolences over the demise of senior leader, legislator, and National President of the Mahasabha, Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

In his condolence message, Khandre described Shivashankarappa as a towering leader and a guiding force for the Veerashaiva Lingayat community, known for his straightforward nature and commitment to public life. He recalled Shivashankarappa’s tenure as Housing Minister and highlighted his immense contribution to society as a philanthropist.

Khandre said Shivashankarappa played a pivotal role in transforming Davanagere—popularly known as the “Manchester of Karnataka”—into a major educational hub by establishing several institutions. Through these efforts, he enabled thousands of students to pursue higher education in engineering, medicine, and other professional fields. He also worked tirelessly for the upliftment of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community and for strengthening the organisation, Khandre noted.

“His passing is a great loss. We have lost a seasoned statesman, a visionary leader, and a mentor,” Khandre said, expressing profound grief over the demise.

Recalling his personal association, Khandre said Shivashankarappa shared a close bond with his father, Bhimanna Khandre, and with himself, and described his death as deeply shocking.

Khandre further prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul of Shivashankarappa, who was one of the senior-most members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He also extended his heartfelt condolences to Cabinet colleague S. S. Mallikarjun and the bereaved family, praying that they be granted the strength to bear the irreparable loss.