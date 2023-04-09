Haritha takes charge as Tirupati civic chief

Tirupati: The newly appointed Corporation Commissioner Damalacheruvu Haritha took charge here on Saturday.

Haritha, a native of the pilgrim city, who was working as Nellore Commissioner, was transferred and posted as Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner replacing Anupama Anjali.

Speaking on the occasion, Haritha said that she was fortunate to get an opportunity to work as Commissioner of a city where she was born and brought up and added she would do her best to make Tirupati an ideal city in the country.

"I have complete knowledge of the city and also experience in the corporation working as an additional commissioner previously, which will help me to see the required development initiatives be taken up and also ensure the 'Smart City Project' development in all aspects," she said exuding confidence that she would soon turn the civic body dynamic extending better facilities to the citizens.

Deputy mayors Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Mudra Narayana, corporators and officials congratulated the new commissioner immediately after she took charge.