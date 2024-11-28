Heavy rain alert issued to AP for three days as depression intensifies

The southwest Bay of Bengal is currently witnessing the steady development of a cyclonic circulation, which is expected to strengthen into a cyclone and make landfall on the Sri Lankan coast within the next 12 hours. According to Ronamki Kurmanath, Managing Director of the AP Disaster Management Authority, the storm is situated 100 km from Trincomalee, 320 km from Nagapattinam, 410 km from Puducherry, and 490 km from Chennai. It is anticipated that the cyclone will start moving north-northwest and cross the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram early Saturday, November 30.

In light of the impending cyclone, heavy rainfall is forecasted for South Coast Andhra from November 28 to 30, with substantial rain expected on Friday and Saturday in Rayalaseema. The region can also anticipate gusty winds reaching speeds of 35-45 km per hour, with maximum gusts up to 55 km per hour. Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the sea, and residents are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

The cyclone's intensity poses a significant threat to Andhra Pradesh, prompting district administrations to initiate preparedness measures after receiving alerts about the storm’s escalation on Wednesday night. Although rainfall was absent in the district, the weather featured misty conditions and slight winds. Nonetheless, with forecasts indicating heavy rains on Thursday and Friday, Visakhapatnam district officials, led by Collector Vijayakrishnan, are on high alert. A review meeting via teleconference was held with various department officials to strategize.

Control rooms in the Collectorate and the Revenue Division offices of Anakapalle and Narsipatnam will remain operational until November 30. Fishermen are strongly advised to refrain from going out to sea, and measures are being taken to ensure that those currently at sea return safely to shore. Agriculture officials are urging paddy farmers to delay harvesting and to safeguard already harvested crops by storing them on elevated surfaces and covering them with tarpaulins to prevent water damage.

For assistance, the following control room numbers have been provided:

- **Collectorate:** 08924-226599

- **RDO Office, Anakapalle:** 9491998293

- **RDO Office, Narsipatnam:** 7075356563

- **Additional Contacts:** 08934-245009, 8978542297

Residents are advised to stay tuned to local weather updates and follow the directives of authorities as the situation develops.