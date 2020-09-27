Heavy rain batters Guntur district

Guntur: Heavy rain threw normal life out of gear in Guntur district on Saturday.



All the streams are overflowing and road connectivity was cut off to several villages. Floodwater inundated agriculture fields in hundreds of acres in Sattenapalli, Rompicherla and Dachepalli mandals of Guntur district. Road near Sattenapalli bridge was breached.

As a result, vehicles going to Hyderabad were diverted via Narasarapet town. The police officials have been diverting the vehicles going to Hyderabad city at Kondamodu junction.

Road connectivity was cut off to Vipparlapalli due to overflowing of floodwater on to the road leading to Munamaka and Tungapadu villages under Rompicherla mandal of Guntur district. Similarly, Konkeravagu stream floodwater is overflowing on the bridge at Kancherla village under Savalyapuram mandal. As a result road connectivity was cut off to two neighbouring villages. Kateruvagu stream is overflowing in Dachepalli mandal of Guntur district.