High alert issued at AOB amid Maoists annual Varotsavams from tomorrow

The Maoist party's 19th annual festival preparations have raised concerns, prompting a police alert. Posters and pamphlets have been circulated in the Etapaka area by the Charla and Sabari Area Committee of the party, aiming to ensure the success of the programs scheduled from the 21st to the 27th of this month.

In response, the Central Home Department has alerted the police in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. The area, which borders Alluri Sitamaraju district in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, is under particular scrutiny.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Tuhin Sinha, has alerted officers in Chintoor, Rampachodavaram, Paderu, and Chinthapalli police subdivisions. Intensive combing operations have been ordered across the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) area.

Additionally, the police forces in Malkangiri, Koraput, and Chhattisgarh, which share borders with Odisha, have focused their efforts on Maoist-affected areas. Extensive combing operations are underway in remote areas, and a red alert has been issued for all police stations and outposts in Alluri Sitamaraju district and the Cutoff area of Odisha.

The police forces have intensified search operations in the forests and have deployed additional forces in outposts throughout the AOB region.