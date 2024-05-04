Charred body of missing TN Congress district president found in his farmland

Chennai: The charred body of Tirunelveli East district President of the Congress in Tamil Nadu, K.P.K. Jeyakumar Dhanasingh, was retrieved from his farmland on Saturday.

The body of the 60-year-old Congress leader was found in his farmland at Karaichuthupudur near Thisayvanvilai in Tirunelveli district.

The deceased's son, Karuthiah Jefin, had filed a missing complaint with the Uvari police station on May 3 after Jeyakumar went missing on the evening of May 2.

The police conducted a detailed search following which the body of the missing Congress leader was retrieved from his farmland located near his home.

The body was found with his hands and legs tied with electric cables, and charred beyond recognition.

Jeyakumar had filed a complaint with the Tirunelveli SP, N. Silambarasan, on April 30 alleging that a group of people issued death threats to him following a financial dispute.

He also said that he was filing the complaint after noticing suspicious movements of strangers near his home during night hours.

According to police sources, Jeyakumar in his complaint named a former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President, a sitting MLA from Tirunelveli district, and a youth wing office-bearer of the Congress, who is the son of a late Congress leader who was disqualified as an MLA.

Five special teams have been formed to probe the case.