Himansu Shukla takes charge as I&PR director

Vijayawada : Himansu Shukla, a 2013 batch IAS officer, took charge as director, information and public relations at the commissioner of I&PR office, RTC complex here on Friday.

Earlier, additional director L Swarnalatha, joint directors P Kirankumar, T Kasturi, chief information engineer O Madhusudhana, regional information engineers C V Krishna Reddy, Nagaraju, assistant directors M Bhaskaranarayana, G V Prasad, Venkataraju Gowd, FDC general manager Seshasai and staff welcomed the new director by presenting bouquets.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Shukla said a GO was issued extending the Working Journalists Health Scheme for 2024-25 financial year.

The director said that journalists and their family members could avail health services worth Rs 2 lakh through the scheme on par with Employees Health Scheme. He said that NTR Vaidya Seva Trust will act as implementing agency and office of commissioner of I&PR as nodal agency for the scheme. All the accredited journalists can avail the health scheme.

