Hindupur YSRCP incharge Deepika participates in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam

As part of the "Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam" program, today at Golapuram Gram Panchayat in Hindupuram Rural Mandal, along with leaders, public representatives, secretariat staff, and volunteers, went door-to-door, explaining the details of the development initiatives of Jagananna's government and the welfare benefits received by their families.

YSRCP Constituency Incharge Deepika was present during this event. The villagers warmly welcomed Mrs. Deepika and also extended a warm welcome to her who accompanied her. Deepika greeted the people warmly and instructed the officials to inquire whether the volunteers were receiving the various welfare schemes provided by CM YS Jagan, or if they were facing any issues in receiving them.

The villagers expressed their dissatisfaction with Hindupuram MLA Balakrishna, who they claimed had ignored their issues. They expressed their determination to support BC woman Deepika in the 2024 assembly elections and ensure her victory with an overwhelming majority.

Sarpanch Devaraju, YSRCP senior leaders Tipperudrayya and Vice MP Ramanji, Single Window President Ranganath, Vice Sarpanch Shivakumar, Secretariat Convenor Kristhappa, local leaders K Ranganath, Gopal, Manju, Balappa, G Gangadharappa, Shahjahan, R Narasimhappa, as well as other leaders, activists, mandal officials, secretariat staff, volunteers, secretariat convenors, house heads, and village residents all participated in the program.