HIV positives meet held in Anantapur

Anantapur: A meeting of HIV positives network was held here on Sunday under the chairmanship of president T Ramakrishna Reddy. As many as 100 women, who are HIV positives, along with 60 children attended the meeting.

Nutritious food material, clothing and bed sheets were distributed to the HIV victims. Indian Red Cross Society PRO Jeevan donated hygienic kits to 60 women. Community lunch was served jointly to them along with healthy people to send the message of indiscrimination. About 150 persons participated in the lunch programme. Several representatives of local NGO’s participated.

Medical officer Dr Venkateshwara Rao lauded HIV positives network president Ramakrishna Reddy for his humanitarian aid to the victims of HIV. He promised all cooperation to the network members if they needed to undergo surgeries. He assured of discussing with other surgeons in government hospital to perform surgeries and promised a discrimination-free treatment.