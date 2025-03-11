HM warns of stern action against offenders in crimes against women

Anakapalli: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha mentioned that investigation into cases of violence against women and children will be expedited and the accused will be punished at the earliest.

Speaking at an awareness programme against drug abuse and its implication organised by the district police in Nakkapalli as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations on Monday, the Home Minister said that the government launched Shakti Safety App for women’s safety. Women can dial 112 and seek police help in times of emergency, she informed.

Shakti teams will arrive in the town in five to 10 minutes and in the rural area in 10 to 15 minutes once they receive information, the Home Minister assured. Stringent action will be taken against the culprits who commit crimes against women, she underlined.

Speaking about ganja menace, the Minister stated that a special task force was set up for continuous surveillance on ganja crop cultivation. Anitha informed that 8,000-kg of ganja was caught in the last six months by setting up 39 check posts in the district and carrying out continuous surveillance.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam Range DIG Gopinath Jetti mentioned that women’s safety in the district is being given top priority. The department is working hard to curb ganja cultivation, drug prevention, violence against women and children and prevent cybercrimes. Tribals are encouraged to grow alternative crops instead of cannabis cultivation, he added. District SP Tuhin Sinha informed that 39 vehicles were provided to Shakti teams and connected to the control room. They would respond immediately as soon as they receive a phone call from a distressed woman, he said.During the programme, 13 officers of the Anakapalli district police department were honoured for their service. Earlier, a rally was held from Nakkapalli police station to junior college junction to build awareness about drug abuse and its impact.