Home Minister backs war on terror, donates salary to armed forces

Visakhapatnam: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that terrorism is taking the lives of innocent people and it should be eradicated.

After visiting Simhachalam temple here on Monday, the Home Minister told the media that she supports India’s war against terrorism and added that India’s stance on eradicating terrorism is clear.

The Home Minister extended her support to protect India’s secularism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and find a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue as she said that the people of Kashmir want to remain in India.

Further, Anitha opined that the Indian government took appropriate measures against Pahalgam attackers by killing the terrorists. She felt that in a country that respects women as its strength, terrorists who commit atrocities in front of women should not be spared.

The Home Minister praised the counterattack by Indian forces against the terrorist attacks. Also, she announced that she would donate one month’s salary to the military fund.

Earlier, the Home Minister visited Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and performed puja at the Devasthanam. She stressed that India is ready to make any decision to eradicate terrorism and all state governments of the country have stood by the Prime Minister in support of him.

Anitha praised the jawans who were deputed along the LoC and how they continue to safeguard the country fighting all odds.