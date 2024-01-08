Live
- ‘Worship your body’: Rubina Dilaik gives glimpse into her postpartum journey
- PIL against Pontiff dismissed by HC
- UKK Season 2: Gujarat Giants go top with dominating win over Telugu Yoddhas
- Odisha: Former minister Balabhadra Majhi quits BJD
- 79% Americans think surgery for weight loss should be last resort: Study
- 500 women students of Haryana university accuse professor of sexual harassment
- Bihar ACS Pathak goes on leave after fracas with prominent Patna doctor
- Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has reached 11 cr people in last 50 days: PM Modi
- Strong action will be taken against miscreants involved in attacking ED officials: Bengal DGP
- Haryana govt instructs NHAI to acquire land for Khedki Daula toll plaza
Just In
House site pattas distributed in Rajampet Constituency
Highlights
The program of distribution of pattas took place in Sundupalli Mandal of Rajampet Constituency as part of the YSR Jagananna Permanent Land Rights and Land Protection Scheme.
The program of distribution of pattas took place in Sundupalli Mandal of Rajampet Constituency as part of the YSR Jagananna Permanent Land Rights and Land Protection Scheme. Mr. Meda Venkata Mallikarjuna Reddy, the Rajampet legislator, was the chief guest at this event.
During his speech, he announced that a total of 219 people in Sundupalli Mandal will receive full rights to their land through ownership certificates, allowing them to sell it if needed. This was a significant development as it was previously challenging for the locals to meet their various requirements.
The Pattas (landowners) expressed their gratitude towards YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for granting them permanent land rights for farming purposes on these lands.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS