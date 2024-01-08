House site pattas distributed in Rajampet Constituency

The program of distribution of pattas took place in Sundupalli Mandal of Rajampet Constituency as part of the YSR Jagananna Permanent Land Rights and Land Protection Scheme. Mr. Meda Venkata Mallikarjuna Reddy, the Rajampet legislator, was the chief guest at this event.

During his speech, he announced that a total of 219 people in Sundupalli Mandal will receive full rights to their land through ownership certificates, allowing them to sell it if needed. This was a significant development as it was previously challenging for the locals to meet their various requirements.

The Pattas (landowners) expressed their gratitude towards YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for granting them permanent land rights for farming purposes on these lands.







