Live
Just In
HPCL launches 15-day-long cleanliness drive
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: A spart of the Swachh Bharat Pakhwada observance, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited-Visakh Refinery commenced a series of awareness activities on Monday.
Swachraths, radio jingles, street plays, hoardings at prime locations and puppet shows form part of the campaign supported by the GVMC. It will continue till July 15.
On Monday, the activities were inaugurated by ED-VR, HPCL Ramnathan Ramakrishnan in the presence of ED-VRMP, Head-HR, CGMs, Additional Commissioner of GVMC V Sanyasi Rao and other officials.
