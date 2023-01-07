HSL College all set to celebrate golden jubilee

Visakhapatnam: All arrangements are in place to host golden jubilee celebrations of Hindustan Shipyard Junior College in Visakhapatnam on January 8 at the college campus. As a part of the celebrations, the apex committee members said over 1,000 alumni members across the world are expected to attend the event.

Ramakrishna Mission established the school in 1962. Subsequently, four years later, Gandhigram Educational Society took over the school. It was upgraded into a Junior College in 1972 and later into a degree college in 1991. V Parvateesam served as principal of the college until 1980. Lt Cdr SN Hussain, lecturer in Botany, worked as Headmaster of the school and as principal of HSJr College from 1980-1997.

B Hari Sankar, lecturer in Mathematics, worked as HM of the school and principal of HSJr College from 1997-2008. Lt Cdr Chiranjeevi, lecturer in Chemistry worked as principal of HSJr College from 2008-2020. Physical director of the Junior and Degree College, Raghava Reddy served as principal.

The apex committee members mentioned that the alumni are working in various sectors such as medical, education, software, engineering, social and political arenas across the country and abroad. The committee members said those who intend to attend the golden jubilee celebrations can register directly at the venue on Sunday as well.