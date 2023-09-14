  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Huge police security at the central jail

Huge police security at the central jail
x
Highlights

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Janasena party President Pawan Kalyan, Hindupuram MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara...

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Janasena party President Pawan Kalyan, Hindupuram MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh have made massive security arrangements at the jail as they are going to meet TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in the Central Jail. It is said that security arrangements have been made with around five hundred police personnel.

Traffic diversions have been implemented in many places around the jail. Except for the media personnel, no one else is allowed to enter the jail road. Many Janasena workers, TDP workers, and fans were sent away by the police. Section 30 and Section 144 have been in force in Rajahmundry city for the past few days.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X