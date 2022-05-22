Hunt for precious stones gathers steam in Kurnool

Kurnool: Hunt for diamonds has gained momentum in Kurnool district. People from faraway places and from the neighbouring states Karnataka and Telangana are pitching tents in the villages, where the diamonds are available in Pathikonda constituency. In fact, hunting for diamonds usually starts in rainy season from June to September. But this time, the hunt for diamonds started a little bit earlier with the first showers lashing Kurnool district.

The precious stones are available in red soil at Pathikonda, Maddikerra, Pagiriraj, Jonnagiri, Jonnagiri Thanda and Peravali villages. During rainy season, the precious stones will surface due to erosion of soil. Due to availability of precious stones, people from the nook and corner of undivided Kurnool district and from the adjacent states, will visit the villages and pitch tents. Some others will rent houses in the villages till completion of rainy season.

People will search for diamonds even during night hours under the torchlight. Some lucky people will get the precious stones and some others will end while toiling in red soil testing their fortune. As the news of availability of diamonds is wide and vastly spread since years, the diamond merchants from Mumbai and other metropolitan cities will also visit to purchase the precious stones.

However, the local merchants, who purchase the precious stone at low price, will sell them at higher price. A resident of Peravali village in Maddikerra mandal, Kuruva Anand Babu speaking to The Hans India said that search for diamonds was a routine process. He said the hunt for diamonds was continuing in all seasons and not confined to rainy season.

The only difference is the precious stones will surface due to erosion of soil but in other seasons, the people have to dig the soil to find them. The stones will unearth while tilting the land, said Anand Babu. He further said that not everyone is fortunate to find the precious stones but a few of them would certainly get the stones.

Recently two coolies got the precious stones and the local merchant purchased them at Rs 50,000 and Rs 80,000 each. The merchants would maintain secrecy while purchasing the precious stones, Kurva Anand Babu said.