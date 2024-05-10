I will repeat my dad’s role to revive Congress

2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will lay the foundation for revival of the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh. Congress had suffered a major setback following bifurcation of the state. My job is to resurrect the party just as my father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy did after becoming the PCC chief in undivided Andhra Pradesh. The party was in crisis at that time just as it is now. I am sure people of Andhra Pradesh will bless Congress again as it is the only party that stands for the welfare of the people, says YS Sharmila Reddy, president of APCC in an exclusive interview with Abbas Nadendla

You have entered state politics with a bang on the eve of elections and also decided to take on your cousin Avinash Reddy from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency, who is said to be strong contender from YSRCP.

I don't consider him to be a strong contender. The people of Kadapa know what all has happened and who is responsible for what. I am sure they will prefer me and not Avinash Reddy who is facing serious allegations. He might have been a strong contender in the past not now. I don’t think he stands a chance.

You and your sister Sunitha have been leveling allegations against Avinash Reddy during your campaign. Do you think people agree with you?

A small correction, here it’s not me and Sunitha making allegation. It is the CBI which has included Avinash name and his father’s name in the charge sheet as the accused based on evidence. The people are increasingly siding with us as they recognize the credibility of the evidence presented.

Congress party has been dormant during last 10 years. What are the prospects of your party in these elections?

Congress party still has great credibility. It is a party with resilience. Just as my father revived the party during challenging times, I am also hopeful of reviving the party in the state. In 1983, when NTR swept to power, Congress was in dire state. That was the time when Y S Rajasekhara Reddy took charge as PCC president and not only he revived the party in the state but also brought it to power in 2004. I am also confident that being his daughter sooner than later Congress will come to power in AP as well.

Your brother Jagan Mohan Reddy alleges that you were drafted into state politics by opponents of YSRCP and that you are being remotely controlled by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who had created split in the family

Claims of external interference in family matters are unfounded. Family divisions stem from my brother's actions, particularly his handling of sensitive issues like our father’s inclusion in the CBI charge sheet. It was not somebody or some party dividing the family. He is responsible for all that has happened. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not stand by Dr Sunitha. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not allow CBI probe. He wants to protect Avinash Reddy.

What is your assessment regarding poll prospects of Congress in Kadapa and Congress party's performance across the state?

I'm optimistic that Congress will win Kadapa Lok Sabha seat. Our party's credibility will further improve as people will realise that Congress is committed to fulfilling the promises made to people of Andhra Pradesh. We are striving for creating this confidence among the people and the response is good. I am confident that Congress will come to power soon. As far as Kadapa Lok Sabha seat is concerned, Congress is certain to win. Only the Congress party can bring all religions, all people, people speaking all languages under its umbrella.