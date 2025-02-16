IBSC inks pact with SITAM for upskilling students

Visakhapatnam: Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Biomedical Skill Consortium (IBSC) to enhance the skills among students and make them industry-ready.

The MoU was exchanged at an event on industry-academia interaction held in Visakhapatnam in the presence of Dr. H. Purushotham, former chairman of the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), among others.

IBSC, headquartered at Andhra MedTech Zone (AMTZ), is dedicated to the manufacturing, testing, and calibration of biomedical equipment. It plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between academia and the healthcare technology industry by providing hands-on experience with cutting-edge medical devices.

Through this partnership, students of the institution will gain access to free internships, industry-recognised skill certification courses, industrial visits, and research opportunities. Faculty members will also benefit from collaborative research initiatives, fostering innovation in biomedical engineering and healthcare technology.

The programme was attended by VG Prasuna, Dean (R&D), G Venumadhava Rao, HoD of CSE and Ch Venkata Lakshmi, HoD of Mechanical Engineering, among others.