IIIE celebrates 67th Formation Day

Visakhapatnam: Focusing on the theme ‘the role of industrial engineering towards attainment of sustainable development goals (SDGs)’, Indian Institute of Industrial Engineering (IIIE), Visakhapatnam chapter, celebrated the 67th Formation Day here on Sunday.

Honorary secretary of National Council IIIE AVV Prasada Raju, who attended as chief guest, spoke about sustainable development goals and the role of industrial engineering in achieving them.

Speakers BV Viswanathan and Ramakrishna Duvvu talked about challenges concerning industry, innovation and infrastructure SDGs and highlighted some industrial engineering development projects taken up in various industries in the recent past. The programme was held in the presence of its governing council members, mentors, members.

Chairman V Narayanan and National Council Member and Chief General Manager (HR) RINL Gadde Gandhi addressed the gathering.

Meanwhile, the council elected members for the new governing council. The newly elected office bearers of governing council of Indian Institute of Industrial Engineering of the chapter include Gadde Gandhi as chairman, NVS Raju as vice chairman, Ramakrishna Duvvu as honorary secretary, KVLN Murthy as treasurer and N Sundaram as joint secretary. Founded in 1957, the IIIE is a non-profit organisation for the professionals of industrial engineering in India.

Members of the institute are specialised in areas of work study, quality management, production planning and control, materials management, value engineering, programme evaluation and review technique, critical path method, operations research, computer sciences, financial management, statistical quality control and other emerging disciplines.

For the last six decades, IIIE has been supporting and contributing to productivity, quality movement and cost competitiveness and other emerging needs of organisations in the country.