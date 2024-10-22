Illegal registration of land in Adoni goes viral

Adoni (Kurnool district): The news of a doctor, who illegally registered a land in Adoni on his mother's name with fabricated documents, has gone viral with the issue coming to light on Monday. The interesting point is that Dr Ravi Kiran is reportedly a close associate of Adoni BJP leader Dr PV Parthasarathy.

Locals and Opposition party leaders spewing fire on the MLA, who stated that he will never encourage illegal encroachments before the elections. They pointed out that one of his close associates had illegally grabbed a land site and got it registered on his mother's name. According to the actual landowners - Kurva MK Rajasekhar and Kurva MK Harish Babu, they purchased six cents of land in survey numbers 380 B and 379 A, plot no 33 and registered it on their mother's name Kurva Hanumanthamma in 1984. They left it vacant without constructing structures.

They alleged that recently one Ravi Kiran has forcibly got the land registered on his mother's name - Jayalakshmi. The cost of the 6 cents site is about Rs 2 crore, they added. Ravi Kiran allegedly produced fabricated Aadhar card of Jayalakshmi for registration. The photo of Kurva Hanumanthamma was replaced with that of Jayalakshmi. Later, on October 16, the 6 cents site was again registered in the name of Chippala Suresh Babu, Ravi Kiran's brother-in-law. After learning about this, the actual owners approached Adoni Sub-Registrar Hazi Miah and complained about the illegal registration.

When The Hans India enquired about the illegal registration with the Sub-Registrar over phone on Monday, he said that based on the complaint, they took up enquiry and and after learning it was illegal, registration has been cancelled.

Adoni MLA Dr PV Parthasarathy, responding to the news that went viral, addressed a media conference and stated that he will never give chance to anyone to resort to such illegal activities. No one, despite of their status, would be spared from being taken

action, he warned.